Christian Willis, a 21-year-old from Wichita, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night on the 1500 block of Kentucky, according to a press release from the Lawrence Police Department’s Interim Chief of Police Adam Heffley.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Heffley said.
The victim was found at around 7:15 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, Heffley said.
Police found the suspected vehicle used to flee the scene, a maroon Pontiac, last night at the light at 23rd St. and Mass. St, according to the Lawrence Community and Police Scanner.
Police are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the Lawrence Police Department's Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.