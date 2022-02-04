In this week’s episode of Kansan Sports podcast “Wave the Wheat”, freshman host Jaxson Reed sits down with fellow UDK staff member and Kansas track and field beat writer Max McElroy.
McElroy started this weeks’ episode by explaining where his fascination with track and field came from. His high school track coach made him fall in love with the sport, leading him to watch the Olympics and become infatuated with Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt.
The Kansas junior discovered his interest in covering track and field when he joined the Kansan sports staff in his freshman year. McElroy took the advice of Cal Butcher, the director of the University of Kansas' Media Crossroads, by getting involved in media in any way he could and has been with the UDK ever since.
The pair also touched on Stauffer-Flint Hall – the home of the University's journalism school – and how it continues to evolve. The school recently made more investments to advance the education of its students, including upgrades to the Media Crossroads studio.
Later, McElroy touched on the weekly on-campus sports debate television show “Take a Side,” which he both produces and hosts.
McElroy went on to say he liked participating in the show as an on-camera debater, but made the switch to producing once former producer Jacob Polacheck graduated.
Reed also asked McElroy what the future held, as he is a current junior at Kansas. McElory admitted that while he isn’t sure what the future holds, he’s not going to rule anything out just yet.
The 14th episode of Kansan Sports podcast, “Wave the Wheat” is now available on Spotify.