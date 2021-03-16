The Weekly Jaywalk Website Graphic

The Weekly Jaywalk is a weekly news podcast in collaboration with KJHK hosted by Julia Feinbloom and Grace Solem to get you caught up on the last week of campus news. 

 Philip Mueller/UDK

Julia and Grace are here again with some heavy KU news: the resignations from Les Miles and Jeff Long and student sit-ins on campus lead them to ask "Does KU even care?" On a lighter note, Watkins is now offering vaccinations to qualified students and kjhk.org is updating its app with student created designs. Hope this caught you up to speed, Jayhawks. Now get to class!