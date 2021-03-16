Julia and Grace are here again with some heavy KU news: the resignations from Les Miles and Jeff Long and student sit-ins on campus lead them to ask "Does KU even care?" On a lighter note, Watkins is now offering vaccinations to qualified students and kjhk.org is updating its app with student created designs. Hope this caught you up to speed, Jayhawks. Now get to class!
The Weekly Jaywalk | "KU doesn't care!"
- Julia Feinbloom | Grace Solem | Liam Mays | Cami Koons
