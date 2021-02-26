Season 1, Episode 2
Hosts Sam Lance and Jacob Polacheck talk about the last few games for Kansas men's basketball, preview the Baylor game, address recent KU Athletics news and more on this episode of Wave the Wheat.
Hosts Sam Lance and Jacob Polacheck talk about the last few games for Kansas men's basketball, preview the Baylor game, address recent KU Athletics news and more on this episode of Wave the Wheat.
Subscribe to our podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, or anywhere you get podcasts.