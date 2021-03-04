In this episode, hosts Sam Lance and Jacob Polacheck discuss Kansas men's basketball's most recent win against Baylor and preview postseason play. Landyn Welch joins to make his final four picks and more.
Wave the Wheat Season 1, Episode 3
- Sam Lance | @samlance_ Jacob Polacheck | @JacobPolacheck
