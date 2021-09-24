A 19-year-old student at the University of Kansas was arrested in connection with a rape that occurred in a dormitory on Sept. 16, police said.
The KU Public Safety Office responded to a call where a "rape subject had sexual intercourse with a person whom was unable to give consent," according to the agency's crime map.
The suspect in the case was arrested and transported to the Douglas County Jail Wednesday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He was released Thursday afternoon after posting bail and is currently under GPS monitoring, according to the Sheriff's office website.
The arrest comes amid an ongoing conversation about sexual assault on campus after protests occurred outside KU's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity in response to a different reported sexual assault.