Nearly $200 million in contracts and 2,500 jobs are at risk if the University of Kansas does not follow a federal vaccine mandate, Chancellor Douglas Girod said at a Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday.

The executive order from President Joe Biden requires all federal contractors and subcontractors to be fully vaccinated. KU has $170 million to $180 million in contracts from federal agencies, Girod said.

General Counsel for KBOR Julene Miller said although the mandate was ordered Sept. 9, they were not aware until Sept. 24 that federal agencies would be encouraged to include the mandate in their contracts with universities.

“Within days of that Sept. 24 guidance, WSU, K-State and KU began receiving demands from various federal agencies to include the new clause requiring compliance with the vaccination mandate, masking and distancing safety protocols,” Miller said.

Universities were getting demands from large federal agencies such as NASA and the Department of Defense to include the clause requiring full vaccination in their contracts, Miller said.

Some agencies were telling universities to sign the contracts with the clauses in them by a certain date, or they would look elsewhere for the provision of those contracts, Miller said.

“They were getting several demands of really large contracts, so not only important contracts for the institution but also important contracts for the communities and for the state as a whole,” she said.

Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders sent out a memo to universities in the region advising them to comply with the vaccine mandate in their contracts with federal agencies, Miller said.

“I looked at the number of jobs for those contracts, the impact of those contracts, and as a fiduciary, it would be very difficult not to enter into those contracts,” Flanders said.

Similar to the University of Kansas, Wichita State University has millions of dollars in contracts and a large number of on-campus jobs that could be impacted by the federal vaccine mandate, Wichita State President Richard Muma said.

“It’d be about $80 million in contracts that we’re talking about for Wichita State and probably, at least on campus, about 1,400 jobs roughly, so, pretty consequential,” Muma said.

The impact of not complying with the mandate and consequentially losing the contracts would have a big impact on jobs in the state, not just on the university level, Flanders said.

“There’s also a lot of supplies purchased, and much of this purchasing happens in the region, and so, there’s a trickle-down and an impact for the private sector in that region as well,” Flanders said. “So, I think what President Muma and Chancellor Girod are talking about are direct jobs, but it would be a much more significant impact than that.”

The new deadline for universities to reach full vaccination among their employees was moved from Dec. 4 to Jan. 18, Miller said. Regent Allen Schmidt asked university representatives at the meeting if they were enforcing employees to get their first shot by Dec. 4 and their second by Jan. 4 - to which they said yes.

However, Girod said there would be a form for KU employees to fill out to request exemption from the vaccine mandate if they choose.

“There is an exemption process that’s well defined and widely available,” Girod said.

However, Girod said pushing the deadline for the last vaccine to Jan. 4 is problematic because the university will now have hundreds of exemption forms to process over the holidays. He also said they won’t know how much progress they have made with employee vaccinations until the deadline gets closer.

“I would say we’re doing pretty well, but we don’t know where we’re going to end up,” Girod said.

The board office and campuses have reached out to state and federal officials about the impact this could have on the universities’ ability to retain employees and federal contracts, Miller said.

The Kansas Senate’s Special Committee on Government Overreach and the Impact of COVID-19 Mandates held a hearing in late October, during which they invited KBOR to testify regarding the federal vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

“During the hearing, it became clear that committee members were primarily interested in employees’ ability to seek exemptions from the vaccination or masking requirements,” Miller said.

The committee met again in November to look at two proposed pieces of legislation. One proposed policy would address exemptions and the other one would address the availability of workers’ compensation to those who lose their jobs because they don’t comply with the mandate, Miller said.

While neither of those two pieces of proposed legislation have been approved, the committee is having a special session Nov. 22 to look at these issues further.

In other business, the board approved an amendment to a policy that will allow students to enroll in classes for the upcoming semester even if they have outstanding fees owed.

KBOR policy prohibits students from enrolling when outstanding fees are owed, but the board suspended this part of the policy for 2020 and extended it through 2021 due to financial concerns during the pandemic, said KBOR Vice President of Finance and Administration Elaine Frisbie.

Frisbie said the new language in the policy would give universities the discretion to work with their students to solve outstanding balances and still allow them to enroll.

Regent Mark Hutton said the universities have been doing a good job managing their costs during the suspension of the policy, so he thinks amending it would be a good idea.

“We sure don’t want to see students interrupt their education because they’re a little short from the previous year,” Hutton said.

The board was also presented with the proposed increases in housing and dining costs for the universities in the region. KU is proposing a 3% increase in cost for all dining plans and an increase averaging 2.45% across all rates for housing costs, according to the meeting agenda.

Regent Jon Rolph asked if the increase in food prices taking place nationwide was considered when calculating the proposed increases to dining. Hutton said it had not been considered yet, but is a concern.

“I’d expect food inflation for their groceries to be plus 10% before they sell it to students, so it’s real,” Rolph said.

Flanders said he agrees inflation in food pricing could be an issue for universities and students in the future.

“Just going to the grocery store, you can see the differences, and I, too, am concerned about being able to stay ahead of those escalating costs,” Flanders said. “I want it to be as inexpensive as possible for students, but I think that’s going to be a real challenge.”

No action was taken on the proposed increases to dining and housing at this meeting.