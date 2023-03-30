Editor's Note: As part of the Kansan's Student Senate election coverage, the Kansan interviewed all of the Student Body Presidential and Vice Presidential campaigns. This article is the third of four interviews.
Turner Seals and DaNae Estabine announced their campaign for Student Body President and Student Body Vice President to run under last year’s winning coalition, the Ad Astra coalition. The coalition will be running under four platforms: infrastructure, student life, transparency and sustainability.
Seals, a junior from Topeka studying finance, is currently serving as the senate's treasurer and has worked on the senate’s finance committee.
“I mean, I'm just a normal guy,” Seals said. “I'm not better than anyone. I'm not. I'm not this super crazy politician, either. I'm just someone that wants to make campus better, and I think students can really appreciate that.
Estabine, a sophomore from Olathe, is currently serving as the senate’s government relations director. This year she helped organize the annual KU on the Hill trip, where members of the Student Executive Committee traveled to Washington D.C. and met with members of Kansas’ legislature.
“We're not here to be like political figures and try to move up in the ranks or anything,” Estabine said. “We're just people who have a lot of passions in these different areas. We are just really excited to make some change on campus.”
From improving water systems to transportation, Ad Astra hopes to improve many infrastructural aspects on campus.
“I want prospective students to be proud of like the campus that they go to,” Seals said. “We can make serious changes to make campus great.”
Ad Astra’s next platform is improving student life through mental health advocacy, reinstating park and ride and partnering with KU Athletics.
“We think it'd be really fun to kind of try and enhance, like, student participation in athletics,” Seals said. “There’s a lot of ideas in there.”
Estabine said the two of them want to change the student senate climate in hopes of attracting more people.
“Also, just making Student Senate more personable and fun space not so intense, that honestly is what turns a lot of students away,” Estabine said. “The purpose of Student Senate is for all of us students who care about the university to come together and make change, and not be a space where we degrade one another.”
Another big platform Ad Astra is advocating for is transparency; Seals and Estabine want to make senate a more understandable system for the student body.
“So just working to establish a new method of communication to better share how decisions are made or better get input from students,” Seals said.
Sustainability is the next big platform Ad Astra is advocating for. Seals said the sustainability fund is usually never utilized, but he wants to change that.
“There's an important thing to note is that there's a whole budget within Student Senate called the sustainability fund, but that never gets utilized on campus,” Seals said. “I think making that more transparent is important, but we have a lot of ideas on how to make campus more sustainable. If we are elected, that will be one of our huge priorities.”
Voting will begin the third week of April.