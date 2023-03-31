Transparency, outreach and accessibility were the core themes of the Student Body presidential and vice presidential debate on March 30 in the Alderson Auditorium.
The debate, moderated by Bryn Montierth, chair of the Elections Commission, opened with brief coalition and candidate introductions before starting with questions for the evening.
The four coalitions in the race — Ad Astra, Sunflower, Forward KU and Students First — all spoke on the issue of transparency throughout the debate.
“Transparency is definitely a necessary component of student government,” Ad Astra presidential candidate Turner Seals said. “It’s something we both have definitely recognized is lacking in Student Senate.”
Seals said the lack of communication and outreach between Senate and student groups is a contributing factor to this issue.
Sunflower presidential candidate Faith Lopez said that it is necessary that students understand how Senate uses their fee.
“We believe that transparency is the key to make sure that anything works,” Lopez said. “I think that it can be incredibly discouraging to students to not know where their fee money is going.”
KU Forward presidential candidate David Schlesinger said that transparency, especially with Senate’s funding, was critical moving forward. Schlesinger also said under his administration, senator accountability provisions would help ensure transparency and advocacy on the behalf of students.
Students First presidential candidate Blake Bailey promised that should he win, he would host town halls, giving students a direct channel of communication with Senate.
Both Bailey and Lopez said that social media improvements were important in addressing the issue of transparency.
“I think Student Senate social media should be revamped. I think it needs to keep students updated with not only the fee process, but decisions that are made in this room,” Bailey said.
“We wanna make sure that we update the website as well as stay on top of our social media,” Lopez said. “We wanna make sure that we’re reaching our audience where they’re at.”
Outreach, both digital and physical, was another prominent theme of the evening.
Ad Astra vice presidential candidate DaNae Estabine said that utilizing social media, specifically YouTube, as a method of outreach through sharing informative content, is a strategy she would implement if elected. Estabine also said that outreach directly to student organizations is an important part of their platform.
Sunflower vice presidential candidate Ana-Sofia Lahovary said that Senators reaching out directly to constituents is one outreach method she hopes to introduce. Lahovary also said that social media is particularly important for Senate outreach.
“There’s been nine posts since August on the KU Student Senate social media,” Lahovary said. “I think we can use that resource much much more efficiently.”
Forward KU vice presidential candidate Hassaan Tariq said that senators reaching out to student organizations is the best strategy for outreach, also mentioning senators increased accountability in this strategy.
Students First vice presidential candidate Fabiana Salas said that prioritizing social media outreach over email would be a more effective strategy. Salas also said that distributing senator outreach among student organizations is their strategy for communication.
While featured less intensely throughout Thursday’s debate, accessibility was also discussed several times throughout the evening.
“The ramps in Malott and Snow Hall are specifically violating ADA regulations,” Lahovary said. Lahovary also said that increased tuition for online courses was creating inaccessibility.
Tariq said that the issue of accessibility has been a longstanding one at the University.
“It’s not well known that KU is falling short when it comes to these initiatives,” Tariq said. “By being elected we can make sure these programs are finally enacted and get the proper funding.”
Voting in the 2023 Election will open in the third week of April.