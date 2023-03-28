Editor's Note: As part of the Kansan's Student Senate election coverage, the Kansan interviewed all of the Student Body Presidential and Vice Presidential campaigns. This article is the first of four interviews.
After condemning the Student Senate Executive Committee’s use of student fee money, freshman Blake Bailey announced he would be running for Student Body President for the 2023-24 school year. He joined forces with junior Fabiana Salas under the Students First Coalition (SFC), running on a platform of transparency and student advocacy.
“We're dedicated to serving the best interests of the student body, and once elected, there's a lot of work to do to best serve the students here, and that's why we have the plans and strategies and the policies to do so once we win,” Bailey said.
Bailey, a freshman from Wichita studying political science, international studies and history, has worked alongside many political campaigns, organizations and nonprofits within the United States, Central and South America, he said.
“I have staffed and worked within many political campaigns, organizations and nonprofit organizations within the United States and Central and South America. I have started nonprofits and founded nonprofits,” Bailey said. “And I have done the work in terms of serving my communities regardless of where I am, whether that's in my hometown of Wichita, whether that's in Kansas City, where I lived after I graduated high school, whether that's all across the United States.”
Bailey said that part of his value is that the decisions he makes will directly affect him in the future as a student.
“If you look at the other three campaigns running, all of their presidential candidates will be seniors when they serve their time as student body president if they win,” Bailey said. “They don't have to live with the decisions that they make.”
Salas, a junior from Peru in South America studying political science and international studies, has worked closely with KU Student Senate as Executive Director of Social Justice and co-founded a program called The Education Project, which helps Peruvian students study abroad.
“So I'm currently the Executive Director of Social Justice. That means that my role is advocating on behalf of people that are usually underrepresented,” Salas said.
One of Bailey’s main priorities for their campaign is to work towards more student feedback and outreach.
“I think we need to host events for student feedback. I think we need to have town halls. I think we need to send out regular surveys. I think we need to up our student engagement in the way we reach out to organizations and multicultural organizations, different student groups,” Bailey said. “I think we need to do our jobs as elected officials to represent the people who have elected us.”
Salas and Bailey hope to see more inclusivity within Senate and create a better environment.
“If we actually want representation, the first thing that we need to do is actually meet the standards of attendance that we want to have,” Salas said. “I think that starts with making Student Senate a place where people want to be involved. I think it comes with people understanding that they can do good work, that they can help the community that they're in, and that it ultimately is a rewarding experience where you can help students.”
The two also want to work towards prioritizing the infrastructural needs on campus, whether it’s transit or resource buildings.
“Our thing is advocating for important infrastructural blocks on campus like CAPS, like transit and the rec center, these things that impact students' everyday lives,” Bailey said.
Bailey said that another big priority of SFC is mental health advocacy, whether that be the CAPS building or funding for organizations.
“So it's one of our priorities as a campaign to make sure that we advocate for CAPS and advocate for other mental health organizations and groups around campus that they have the resources that they need to provide for students,” Bailey said.
Voting will begin the third week of April.