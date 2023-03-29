Editor's Note: As part of the Kansan's Student Senate election coverage, the Kansan interviewed all of the Student Body Presidential and Vice Presidential campaigns. This article is the second of four interviews.
Second-time candidates Faith Lopez and Ana-Sofia Lahovary announced their campaign for Student Body President and Vice President, respectively, to run under the Sunflower Coalition. Together, they hope to increase student outreach and transparency within Student Senate.
Lopez, a junior from Leavenworth studying social welfare, has worked for many political party campaigns and organizations.
“We [social workers] come in with empathy, and we come in with kindness and compassion, and so I think that's something that we want to make sure that we implement as well here at KU,” Lopez said. “Jayhawks are supposed to be kind and welcoming, we flock together, and so we want to make sure that we continue that mindset.”
Lopez ran for Student Body President last year and lost to current Student Body President Sadie Williams, but this year she hopes to win it all.
“My name is Faith, and I was given it for a reason. Faith for a better future, faith in people to take action, and ultimately leave a legacy of impact and progression,” Lopez said. “I feel I am the best person for the next KU's Student Body President. I am so grateful for the Jayhawk community and want to continue to empower students to advocate for their beliefs and rights.”
Lahovary, a sophomore from Kansas City studying political science and global international studies, has worked alongside Lopez in many of her campaigns and organizations.
“I think coming from an international background, and knowing how University works abroad, and bringing that perspective to KU, I think is valuable,” Lahovary said. “But also through our work experience, working with anything from political parties to organizations is valuable.”
Lahovary said that transparency within Student Senate is one of Sunflower’s biggest platforms.
“Our number one platform and thing that we want to advocate for this year is transparency,” Lopez said. “I think there's a lot of confusion about what the Student Senate does, what jurisdictions we have, specifically in financial matters, and we think it's really important for students to know where their money is going towards.”
Another of the coalition’s platforms is to improve the infrastructure, especially accessibility around campus.
“There are ramps that are falling apart, that are just being absolutely torn apart just by weather and use, and so that needs to be fixed immediately, as well as the accessibility entrances or accessible entrances for wheelchair users or folks who just need those entrances,” Lopez said. “We want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to advocate for those rights.
Within Student Senate, Lopez said that a new requirement the coalition is proposing for student senators is to attend outside organizations to create a more rounded perspective.
“[Student senators] are representatives of the student body, of the school especially, and so we want to make sure that we're pushing for that,” Lopez said. “And so we want to make sure that [student senators] have a very well-rounded perspective. And so making sure that we have that sort of outreach and making sure that there's representation across the campus would be one of the biggest pushes.”
Another item Lohovary said Sunflower wanted to implement was at least two student surveys each year to receive more student input.
“Currently, there is only one survey that is held before the fee review process, which is valuable, but I think having at least two surveys where we can reflect on what student senate is doing and have some sort of student input via survey would be useful,” Lahovary said.
Voting will begin the third week of April.