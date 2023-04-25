During this year’s Student Senate Student Body President and Vice President elections, there was a 90.7% increase in voter turnout compared to last year’s election.
This year, 2,016 students voted in the elections whereas last year only 1,057 students voted.
“Most of the coalitions were extremely involved and active in the campaign process and getting exposure to the Senate,” Students First Coalition presidential candidate Blake Bailey said. “I think there's a lot of issues that are impacting students in their day-to-day lives and so it’s rewarding to see this increase and revamped campaign process.
The Ad Astra Coalition won, earning 64% of the votes, receiving 1,284 total.
The Students First Coalition took runner-up with 15% of the votes.
“I’m happy to have taken second place with Fabiana Salas,” Bailey said. “I think the numbers are great, it shows an increase in turnout, and people are now passionate about these things.”
Third place was given to the Sunflower coalition, earning 12% of the votes.
KU Forward took 7% of the votes.
“I think all the coalitions that ran were passionate about really trying to get students involved regardless of who won. It was a major focus for everyone since we had all experienced the lack of communication between our student senate and the student body this past year,” KU Forward presidential candidate David Schlesinger said.
The 11 write-in candidates took 0.5% of the vote.
“Obviously this election boiled down to who knew the most people and who had more influence, that’s just the reality of politics in any given election but I’m glad that everyone did their best to reach as many students as possible,” Schlesinger said.
Up until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, the run-off elections will be available for students on Rock Chalk Central.