Editor's note: This article has been updated to correctly attribute quotes to Austin Stiffler. A previous version of the article had mistakenly named Adam Weigel.
In July 2020, Lawrence Transit partnered with the University of Kansas to officially begin working on two overarching transit reforms: a Central Station and new Route Redesigns. Lawrence Transit also plans on implementing interlining and a new Sunday On-Demand service.
Although originally planned to be completed in August 2023, these projects were delayed until their projected date of Jan. 2, 2024.
Central Station
The most ambitious project KU Transit and Lawrence Transit are currently working on is the new Central Station.
The facility, located on University property at Bob Billings & Crestline Drive, will operate as a home base for both KU Transit and Lawrence Transit. In addition to being a location for bus transfers, the Central Station will also offer amenities such as bathrooms, concourse waiting areas, bus schedule displays, and break rooms for the bus drivers, Lawrence Transit said in their Central Station Project Overview.
Significantly, regional providers such as Greyhound will also be migrating to the Central Station, allowing for more regional travel opportunities.
For students, other potential benefits may be reaped from the station. The building will serve as a waiting point protected from both heat and other bad weather conditions, and its location is conveniently placed near campus. It’ll be much easier to make better connections as well as save some time in the process, Austin Stiffler, the Student Transportation Coordinator for KU and a board member on Lawrence’s Public Transportation Advisory Committee (PTAC), said.
Route redesign and interlining
Similar to the Central Station, Lawrence Transit will also be unveiling new routes on the projected date of Jan. 2, 2024. A new component of these routes will be interlining.
Interlined routes are routes that combine two trips in one through the use of a transfer point. In this case, the transfer point is the new Central Station. The interlined routes will serve to integrate the KU campus into the general Lawrence community.
"I think the real benefit to KU for the route redesign for the central station is going to be kind of just being able to connect with say campus and some other aspects of the city. I think it's really good for off-campus students and it's beneficial for them to be able to kind of be able to get to and from class, to where they live as well as to make trips to the grocery store and things like that easier,” Stiffler said.
On-demand service
Lawrence Transit plans to introduce on-demand service on Sundays. The program will function much like a ride-share service such as Uber or Lyft, Stiffler said.
Riders will be able to request a trip from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Furthermore, another proposed on-demand service would function during the night hours (Monday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.). This service is more exact when it comes to drop-off locations.
With many of these changes on the horizon, Stiffler said he expects a bit of a learning curve for transit users.
“I think the only, like, major disadvantage that I can think of is temporary, and that will be of course it'll take a bit of time for everyone to get used to the new facilities,” Stiffler said.
However, he said that the upgrades in convenience and location as well as the facilities being somewhat more modern and central will eventually benefit everyone in the Lawrence community.
Lawrence Transit began deliberating on ways to improve the city’s transit system for both students and other residents after taking into account the opinions of the Lawrence public through studies in 2014 and 2018. The City reached an agreement with the University of Kansas in July of 2020 regarding the new Central Station as well as the implementation of new bus routes.
Those who utilize the transit system are always encouraged to email KU Transit at kupark@ku.edu to give feedback or ask questions about the system if they so choose. Comments can be given on the Lawrence Transit website as well.