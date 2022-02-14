KU Endowment will host their 5th annual One Day. One KU. fundraiser on Feb. 17. One Day. One KU. is a 24-hour annual fundraising campaign that raises money for numerous programs on campus.
Since this year is the fifth anniversary of the fundraising campaign, events will occur on campus throughout the day, followed by a block party from 6-9 p.m. at the KU Memorial Union.
Last year’s fundraiser was a success, as $3.4 million was raised from 5,412 donor gifts, according to a press release from KU Endowment. Each year, Endowment set a record with how much money they raised.
All five KU campuses, including medical campuses in Wichita and Salina, will benefit from the donations that are made at the fundraising event. On the One Day. One KU. website, there is a list of participating groups in this year’s event, which include the Lied Center, the Dole Institute of Politics and the University of Kansas Health System.
This event is a way that Jayhawks across the nation can come together and support the college, said Michelle Strickland, Senior Editor of Media Relations at KU Endowment.
“One Day. One KU. harnesses the collective power of Jayhawks everywhere for one day,” Strickland said in an email. “It’s a day of individual gifts that, when given together, make a big difference — and that's true for gifts of all sizes, no matter the amount.”
While this fundraising event will help buildings and organizations across all KU campuses, students will also benefit from the donations, according to Strickland.
“These funds help KU students in countless ways,” Strickland said. “From scholarships to research to funds for programs that give students opportunities outside the classroom, this giving day moves KU forward with every gift!”
Strickland also said that every dollar matters because of the matches and incentives that have been made prior to the event.
“Many of the gifts go toward matches and challenges that increase each gift’s impact — some incentives will match donations dollar for dollar, or a challenge will kick in when a certain number of gifts have been given, for example,” Strickland said.
As of now, One Day. One KU. has secured around $860,000 in match-challenge commitments, according to the previously mentioned press release.
One Day. One KU. is looking for ambassadors for Feb. 17. To sign up, visit the One Day. One KU. website and sign up through this link.
“Ambassadors share their connection to KU through their social media channels, email or texts to build awareness, conversation and engagement throughout Jayhawk Nation,” Strickland said.