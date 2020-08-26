Classrooms are open, water fountains are closed and masks are required — universities across the country brought students back to campus in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Students at the University of Kansas returned to campus for in-person classes Monday for the first time since being abruptly sent home in March due to the coronavirus.
“With everything going on and then just kind of everything spiking once again, I'm just a little nervous coming back,” said Katie O’Hara, a senior from Wichita.
As KU hosts one third of classes in person, one third hybrid and one third entirely online, its Lawrence campus was less crowded on the first day of the fall semester than students are used to.
“Most of my classes are online, so that’s a little disappointing, especially because it’s my freshman year,” said Destiny Franklin, a freshman pre-nursing student from Gurnee, Illinois, “but probably better for everyone considering the time we’re living in.”
Most students were following KU’s mandatory mask policy, Kansan reporters observed.
“I think KU is doing a good job considering the circumstances,” said Gabe Daniel, a freshman from Mulvane studying sport management. “There are so many students [KU is] in charge of. Since it’s only the first day, I can’t really say anything about any changes that are being made, but I’m excited to see how the year goes.”
Large white tents were set up on Jayhawk Boulevard with tables and chairs. A KU spokesperson previously told the Kansan the tents are for students to gather between classes, since most hallways are not large enough for social distancing.
“I personally want to be here, I want to be in class,” said Abbey Park, a freshman from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. “I think as long as people are abiding by the mandates, I think we should be back and businesses should be back.”
Hanah Glimpse, a senior from Phoenix studying theater design, said she appreciates the symptom checker on the CVKey app used to enter buildings, but that some of KU’s plans felt rushed.
“I’m kind of disappointed in how KU has handled things,” Glimpse said. “A lot of their plans have been very last minute.”
Leadership at KU rolled out their university-wide testing plan three weeks before class started.
“I maybe would have waited another week [to start class],” said Will Watson, a sophomore from Wamego. “I got my test yesterday, and I haven't gotten my results back yet, so I'm not sure if there's other people that could potentially have it that haven't gotten their test results back.”
222 people on KU’s campus have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 19,452 tests received — a positive rate of 1.14%, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Tuesday. 216 of those who tested positive are students and six are faculty and staff, according to testing results.
“I think the University is doing what they can to prevent it but it’s up to students and whether they want to follow policy or not,” said Shanya Dorsey, a senior from St. Louis studying aerospace engineering.
Last week, KU shared governance asked leaders to delay the start of in-person instruction. Some students supported the idea of delaying the start of class.
“I think we should have waited [to start classes], but I think at the same time, it's hard because with campus life and college, there's a lot of things that you can't necessarily avoid with delaying classes,” O’Hara said. “You can do them online, but it's harder to teach people online.”
Students will attend in-person classes until Thanksgiving, when they’ll return home to take finals remotely. There will be no Labor Day holiday or fall break, KU announced in June.
“I’m glad [KU] is doing things like the mask and social distancing requirements because I don’t want to be sent home super early,” said Cara Hiatt, a freshman from Kansas City majoring in chemistry. “I do want somewhat of a college experience and I’m happy to follow the rules they put in place.”