Though most often tied to fraternities, hazing can happen in any student organization and should be reported immediately, the University of Kansas’ top official overseeing student conduct said.
“We don’t want organizations, teams, groups, whoever it may be, to be scared to report things that are happening, because we want to work with them,” said Student Conduct & Community Standards Director Katie Treadwell. “We want to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
One way students can report is through the online hazing report form from the Office of Student Conduct & Community Standards.
In 2019, the Office of Student Conduct & Community Standards established an organizational amnesty policy that allows executive officers of organizations to report hazing without fear of jeopardizing a group’s status as a student organization. If an executive officer is not involved in the hazing and reports an incident to the student conduct office, the office will help create a plan to prevent future incidents.
Organizational amnesty does not apply if an individual who was hazed reports the incident, Treadwell said.
In the case of Pi Kappa Phi, now kicked off campus for hazing and other violations, KU officials said the fraternity was aware of the problems.
“Hazing in campus fraternities has a long and sordid history. Too often these activities and behavior are excused as ‘tradition’ or ‘boys will be boys’ or ‘all in good fun,’” Vice Provost of Student Affairs Tammara Durham wrote in a letter to Pi Kappa Phi announcing the discipline. “The cycle continues when active members perpetuate the hazing culture, practices and activities they were subjected to as pledges.”