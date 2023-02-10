With Super Bowl LVII around the corner, excitement and anticipation are in the air at the University of Kansas for the Kansas City Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in the past four years.
With the excitement surrounding the game, the University of Kansas' Public Safety Office is taking extra safety measures to ensure students’ safety.
“KUPD is aware of the potential for increased activity on the weekend of the Super Bowl,” said Jack Campbell Jr., a KU PSO investigator.
Campbell also said additional officers would be on standby throughout the evening and patrolling campus.
Many students have begun planning for the upcoming game.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Harun Khan, a senior, said. He said he plans on watching the game on Massachusetts Street with a group of friends.
“We get to storm Massachusetts Street if we win again,” Khan said.
“On a scale from one to ten, it’s a ten,” said Humza Qureshi, a freshman from Overland Park, when asked how excited he was about the upcoming game.
Freshman Veda Gummadipudi from Overland Park said that he was hyped for the game.
“I’m probably going to watch it in my friend’s basement, where I watched Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs won. I’m normally not that superstitious, but when it comes to this, I am,” said Gummadipudi.
“I’m super excited because my mom and I usually watch the games leading up to the Super Bowl together, and we root for the Chiefs, so this is really exciting,” said Saborni Chakraborty, a freshman from Overland Park.
As students prepare to enjoy the big weekend game, campus organizations are also preparing to host watch parties for their students.
Called to Greatness, a church-based campus ministry is one such organization hosting a watch party on Sunday night.
“We’re preparing a huge watch party for sports fans and non-sports fans alike,” said Josh Prescott, the campus director for Called to Greatness.
The Super Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. this Sunday. Fans can watch the broadcast on Fox or through a fuboTV subscription.