Some students at the University of Kansas decided not to return to campus for the fall semester due to the coronavirus, despite heightened health regulations.
These students have decided to remain completely online for the school year. Unless the coronavirus cases dramatically decrease, some students said it was more important to prioritize their health and the health of their family members.
“I would rather stay on the cautious side. If given the option, I would like to stay online for the spring semester,” said Amy Ullrich, a senior from Overland Park studying accounting. “I personally feel like the pandemic still has a lot of unknowns.”
KU offered three modes of course instruction for the semester: in-person, hybrid and online. Students had the option to opt in to all online courses for the semester.
Students who have chosen not to return to campus set up their own study areas and daily schedules. They are also utilizing KU’s online resources to better their learning experience.
“It seems like KU has [expanded] new tech resources like Microsoft Teams which some of my professors are utilizing to bridge the gap between in-person and virtual students,” said Hayley McCune, a junior from Overland Park studying business administration. “I’ve been able to simultaneously work on in-class activities with in-person students by using Teams.”
For students who are completely online, they said adapting to this type of learning system has brought struggles. Ullrich said learning at home makes it easy to feel like school isn’t happening. McCune said Zoom burnout is a real issue to which many students can relate.
Some international students also decided to stay home for the semester. Around 4% of international students stayed abroad for this fall semester, Charlie Bankart, associate vice provost of international affairs, said in an email.
“Even if I could’ve gone back [to KU] this semester, I wouldn’t have,” said Roy Ricaldi, a senior from Lima, Peru, studying business analytics and management. “I don’t feel safe and I don’t think KU is handling things as well as they could be.”
Ricaldi said he feels he’s learning more in an online setting than being in class. He said professors have been very accommodating to his situation.
Antonia Bignotti, a senior from Santiago, Chile, studying human biology, said she acknowledges all the hard work put in by KU, but said it’s still a struggle.
“I feel like the accommodations are still there. I’m still able to take all my courses, even the ones in-person,” Bignotti said. “It’s still not the same, especially for classes that are [live]. I can’t really hear students’ opinions, I’d rather be there.”
Despite the struggles Bignotti faces, she said she is glad to be taking classes again and hopes to return in the spring if conditions improve in the United States.
“I really want to be there in the spring. Hopefully, KU provides the infrastructure for that," Bignotti said. “As long as everyone is safe, that is the most important thing.”