A University of Kansas alumnus Andrew Lawrence and his family have begun a mobile beverage service in Kansas City.

The new business is called Tap Truck KC and features vintage vehicles that have been repurposed.

Lawrence, a 2020 graduate with degrees in supply management and marketing, said he couldn’t miss out on the chance to be a part of something so special.

“When my dad told me about the truck, I was all-in immediately. I thought it was the coolest thing,” Lawrence said. “How can you say no to a 1946 Ford panel truck with bullet holes all down the side and taps on it?”

With one truck already in use and another on the way, the business is already growing.

“We’re booking out into next year already. So we’re super excited about that,” said Keith Lawrence, Andrew’s father, who originally thought to bring the business to Kansas City. “I like craft beer, and I like vintage trucks and cars, so I thought, ‘How can we put this together?’”

After that, the Lawrence family began their search for their first vehicle, a 1946 Ford with a patina finish and bullet hole-ridden sides.

“We kind of think it’s a piece of vintage Americana,” Keith Lawrence said. “We found it in California, brought it here, and got to work.”

Originally, the plan was to give the car a new paint job and clean it up, Andrew Lawrence said, but once they saw the car, they felt like it had too much character to change.

“When we saw it, we just really loved the rustic vibe. It’s a man’s car,” he said. “My dad and I thought, ‘Let’s just keep it how it is.’”

After a summer of work, taking the car apart and putting it back together, the business just got started.

“We’ve done private parties, corporate events, wedding receptions, festivals and block parties,” Keith Lawrence said. “Just wherever someone wants a beverage truck, we’ll bring them. It’s a real conversation piece.”

He said they try to tailor beverages to what the clients want.

“We like to feature local craft beers and work with a number of distributors from around the area,” he said. “We’ve also done hard ciders and seltzers. It just depends on what people like.”

As of now, the family business plans to remain exactly that: family. Andrew Lawrence has found himself in charge of the business’s social media, with the help of his marketing degree.

“I really only get to use my supply management skills in my everyday job, so it’s been nice to be able to use my marketing skills to run our social media,” he said.

He also loves to serve and meet new people at events.

“I like to be with the crowd,” he said. “Anywhere the party’s at, I want to be.”