Acts of service occurred Saturday in Lawrence, with 350 University of Kansas students participating in this year's Big Event. The event is a day of service for the larger KU community, where volunteers assist Lawrence residents by doing yard work or other activities.
Executive Director Chelney Cameron said the Big Event at KU is a branch of Student Union programs that focuses on a giant, annual community service outreach. The Big Event is hosted at college campuses across the country, originating at Texas A&M.
The KU branch of Big Event focuses on serving the Lawrence community by doing projects in various neighborhoods to “say thank you to the community that surrounds us all year,” according to their website.
As they waited for the event to start, munching on breakfast burritos to the sound of retro music, students discussed their intentions to help their community.
“I think because we’re such a big part of the community, that we need to, you know, help out every once in a while instead of just existing here,” said Kaitlin Capuana, a senior studying marketing and international business.
Chloe Hicks, a freshman in the Speech, Language, and Hearing Department, said it’s important to be an engaged student.
“We all live here, and we’re all normally coming from someplace different, so it’s important to get active in the community that you’re in,” Hicks said.
The community appreciated the efforts of KU students to get involved. Lawrence resident Bonnie Uffman appreciated the help of the students.
“They haven’t done hard labor stuff, but it’s stuff that would take forever to do without eight extra hands,” Uffman said. ”The things that they did – you might not even notice the difference here – but for me it’s significant things that make a difference towards being able to keep this place together.”
Uffman said she appreciates interacting with the students in a more collaborative environment.
“I think it’s important for all of us to learn how to help each other, and this is one way that students are definitely helping in the community,” Uffman said. “Sometimes students can get a bad name around here – you know, they’re all drinking [and] loud – and it’s just nice to interact in a different way.”
Around 1:30, students wrapped up their work for the day and headed back to Burge Union. Lucie Roberts, a sophomore studying jazz studies and leadership engagement, was happy to complete her first Big Event.
“I had a lot of fun,” Roberts said. “We finished our first jobs early, so we went and did another one.”
Emily Whisenhunt, a sophomore majoring in global international studies, said it was fun to go outside campus and meet new people.
“I feel like the Lawrence community gives a lot to our campus, and I think it’s just fun to get more involved and have more of an outreach outside of our campus,” Whisenhunt said.