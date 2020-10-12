After University of Kansas students studying abroad were forced to return home last March due to the coronavirus, KU’s Study Abroad and Global Engagement department is strategizing how to proceed for next semester amid the pandemic.
All study abroad and university-affiliated travel outside of the U.S. is currently restricted, according to the study abroad's office website. All summer and fall 2020 study abroad programs were canceled due to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State.
Many KU students who were planning to study abroad over the summer deferred to spring 2021, Study Abroad & Global Engagement director Angela Perryman said.
“I would say that counts for about half of the students in our system, and then the other half are new applicants or students who had always been planning for spring 2021,” Perryman said.
Jeddrek Rowden, a junior from Lucas, said he planned to study abroad in Germany from September 2020 to July 2021.
“My program never technically got canceled by my German university, so my plan was to hold out until the very end and see if by the time I could go, KU would allow me to go,” Rowden said.
Rowden had to enroll in KU courses for the fall semester, because KU ultimately decided not to let students travel internationally in the fall due to a level three CDC health advisory, which advises citizens to avoid nonessential travel.
Rowden credits his adviser for helping him navigate the situation.
“She did everything she could to help me out and was really helpful during the whole process,” Rowden said.
Perryman said there are about 120 students who have communicated with an adviser about their desire to study abroad next semester. Last spring, there were about 200 students who were already abroad when they had to return home.
“It was obviously an incredible disappointment for the students who were studying abroad,” Perryman said. “Planning for a study abroad experience, it’s a process that our students engage in from anywhere from six to eight months to multiple years.”
When students returned home, they were able to continue their coursework virtually. Kate Gerken, a program coordinator for Study Abroad & Global Engagement, helped students adapt to online courses.
“A lot of the program providers that we partner with for our international internship programs were able to pivot and offer virtual international internships,” Gerken said.
Virtual international internships are being offered regularly now. Study Abroad & Global Engagement partnered with CAPA, an organization that specializes in study abroad programs and international internships.
About 20 KU students did virtual internships over the summer, and gave positive feedback, Gerken said.
“Some of the comments I saw was that it was a great way to get experience with remote work,” Gerken said. “I think that’s something that’s here to stay.”
Katie Gross, a Study Abroad & Global Engagement peer adviser, has been meeting with students via Zoom to help them plan their study abroad experience.
“There definitely are students interested in going abroad as early as winter break, so it’s been kind of refreshing seeing students who are wanting to go and are comfortable,” Gross said.
Rowden said he plans to study abroad in Germany in March, and complete a spring semester there instead of a full academic year.
“I’m super optimistic,” Rowden said. “I still do understand that nothing is a given at this point.”
Study Abroad & Global Engagement promised students they will assess if safe travel is possible approximately 60 days in advance of their program’s departure.
Travel restrictions and the status of the pandemic in the destination countries will have an impact on this decision, according to the office's website.
“I’m cautiously optimistic but also realistic,” Perryman said. “Travel restrictions are easing around the world, and other countries have been successful in mitigating virus spread.”
However, if students are in the position to do so, Perryman advises that they defer studying abroad to fall 2021 or spring 2022.
“There’s just going to be more certainty and also the experience that they’re wanting to have on their study abroad program, they’re going to be in a better position to achieve that if they defer,” Perryman said.