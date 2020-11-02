The University of Kansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union called Wednesday for administrators to cancel classes on Election Day.
This comes as Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer declined a request from Student Senate to cancel classes Nov. 3 so students can vote. The ACLU of KU sent a letter to Bichelmeyer on Oct. 28 requesting the closure as well, stating it may be more difficult for students planning to vote in-person to do so because of the pandemic.
“As you know, this upcoming election on November 3rd is incredibly important, and the outcome will have far reaching effects,” ACLU of KU members said in the letter, which was posted to the organization's Facebook page. “As such, the ACLU of KU believes that the University of Kansas should not hold classes on election day.”
The letter said allowing more time to get to the polls safely would increase voter turnout among KU students.
It also stated cancelling classes would send a message to the KU community that voting is “one of our most important civic duties,” and even if students have already cast their ballot by mail or in early polling, “the symbolic message … would be unmistakable: The University wants students to vote and regards student voting as a high priority.” It would also free up time for students wanting to volunteer at the polls, they wrote.
ACLU of KU co-president Ellie Beck said the organization wanted to send the letter to the provost after Senate’s request was declined by KU administrators.
“We at the ACLU of KU are really invested in working across different student organizations,” Beck said. “When we saw that the Student Senate had been making this request first and hadn’t necessarily seen immediate success, we wanted to throw whatever weight and power we have with the administration behind it.”
Beck said ideally, Election Day would be made a national holiday, but until then KU should prioritize students’ right to vote over a day of mostly virtual classes. She said because this election year is different than most, there need to be more creative approaches to voter participation to secure students’ “constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.”
She said to her knowledge, the ACLU of KU has not received a response from Bichelmeyer.
Bichelmeyer responded to the proposal from student senators last week, saying while the KU administration wants to encourage students to vote, the condensed fall semester calendar due to the pandemic does not allow flexibility for another canceled day.
“Across-the-board cancellation of classes for Election Day would interfere with our ability to deliver instruction to thousands of students during what is already a tightly compacted semester,” she said in an email to Student Senate executives. “Approving this proposal would likely create its own challenges for students.”
Bichelmeyer noted in the response to senators mail-in voting and early in-person polling, including an early voting location at the Lied Center for those registered in Douglas County, allows for “unprecedented opportunities” to vote this year.
“Our sincere hope is that the student-citizens of KU will develop a plan for voting and use the venues and logistics that serve them best,” she said in the message.