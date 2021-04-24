Act Up KU presidential candidate Niya Denise McAdoo and vice presidential candidate Ethan Roark won the race for student body president and vice president, according to unofficial results given to the Kansan by Student Trial Court Chief Judge Harrison Baker.
McAdoo and Roark received 517 votes or 50.93% of the votes cast. In comparison, KUnity presidential candidate Andrew Moore and vice presidential candidate Will Cook received 498 votes or 49.06% of the votes cast.
Both McAdoo and Roark reacted to the news in statements they made to the Kansan after results were released.
Act Up KU’s election will start an era of accountability on KU’s campus, McAdoo said.
“I’m humbled by the decision of the students to vote Ethan and myself into Student Senate office,” McAdoo said. “It is not only validating but it proves that change is coming and our being in office is going to start the era of accountability and steps of true equity and justice on our campus.”
Roark expressed their excitement in beginning the work as student body vice president.
“I’m incredibly humbled that students have entrusted Niya and I with this responsibility,” Roark said. “We are a team and I can’t wait to start fulfilling our commitment to the Student Body.”
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Monday to request a recount, according to Student Senate’s election calendar. The results are unofficial and the Student Trial Court still needs to vote to certify them before they become official.
Senatorial results will be released in the next day or two, Baker said.