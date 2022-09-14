KU’s Ad Astra Center for Science Fiction and the Speculative Imagination, founded in 2021, is working to make speculative fiction writing accessible for KU students, Lawrence residents, and the broader public.
The center, directed by Chris McKitterick, an award-winning science fiction author, considers science fiction to be a bridge between STEM and the arts that can help shape our future into something more positive.
“Our vision is to "help save the world through science fiction"…I was inspired by my mentor, James Gunn, who also always believed that speculative narratives are our best hope of helping humankind avert self-imposed disaster. I believe that only through empathy can we create a livable future for those who have to live there,” McKitterick said.
To share knowledge and advice about science fiction writing, the Ad Astra Center hosts talks, workshops, and courses, in addition to outreach on various social media platforms. They held their first event on Aug. 31, which featured a talk delivered by Dr. Phil Baringer, professor of physics and astronomy here at KU, titled “The Higgs Boson in this Particular Universe” followed by a Q&A session led by McKitterick at the Lawrence Public Library.
“[I was] hoping to do outreach to the general public about the value of and the uses of science fiction,” Baringer said. “There were multiple things that I hoped to achieve: get people interested in physics, get people thinking about how physics can inform science fiction, and how science fiction is cool and interesting.”
McKitterick said he not only enjoyed the talk itself but was excited by the attendance at the event as well.
“We not only had decent in-person attendance [but also] a couple dozen more joining us on our Discord and YouTube channels, and some hundred more having viewed the video of the event already,” McKitterick said. “With it being our first event, we had no idea what to expect, so all that was a huge relief."
Ad Astra has more events planned—on Oct. 15-16, Dr. Baringer will return for a critique workshop, and this summer, Kij Johnson, the Associate Director of the Ad Astra Center, along with Chris McKitterick, will offer two-week speculative fiction writing workshops. Additionally, more workshops and talks will take place throughout the school year that have yet to be announced.
“In short, we're designing and offering a program to provide speculative-fiction writers, readers, educators, and fans with what we hope is the deepest, broadest, and most thoroughly integrated spec-fic education possible!” McKitterick said. “We're making it all available as [accessible] as possible…with the ultimate goal of being able to accept everyone into the program regardless of financial privilege.”
Dr. Baringer’s talk can be viewed on the Ad Astra Youtube.