The Ad Astra coalition launched its election campaign for the University of Kansas Student Senate on Thursday.
Ad Astra leaders Sadie Williams and Ethan Roark hosted an event to inform students about their coalition’s goals in the Kansas Union Traditions Room. Williams and Roark are running for student body president and vice president, respectively.
Ad Astra is the only announced coalition so far, Elections Commission Chair Addison Henson said.
“There is still time for other coalitions to form if someone decides to take on the task,” Henson said.
Roark and Williams discussed some of the problems that they are targeting.
Students are not heard by the University administration, Williams said.
“The bureaucracy of the University of Kansas has created a lot of barriers in a lot of different facets for students to get real answers and real support from the University,” Williams said.
Student government lacks student engagement, Roark said. Better student interaction reinforces the legitimacy of student government.
“If you can't connect with your student government, you can't connect with your administration about the problems you're really facing at KU,” Roark said.
Roark currently serves as student body vice president while Williams is the finance council chair.
“There will be continuity,” Williams said. “To have institutional knowledge and have some basic insight will make us all the more prepared to lead the future.”