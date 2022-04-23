The Ad Astra coalition has won the Student Body President and Vice President races, based on unofficial results released by the Student Senate Election Commission.
Sadie Williams will be the 2022-23 Student Body President and Alessia Roark will be the 2022-23 Student Body Vice President.
According to the results, Ad Astra won with 757 votes, or 68%. New Page KU received almost 300 votes, or about 27%. Blank ballots and other write-ins made up about 5%.
Williams said in a post-win interview that she was honored to be elected to the position by the student body.
“It's so very surreal to me,” Williams said. “I feel very honored and lucky to be elected by the student body in this position and I'm really just looking forward in anticipation for everything that I believe Alessia and I and the senators that we helped elect will be able to accomplish.”
Williams also said that she was looking forward to working with students to make sure that all voices are heard.
“I think a lot of times that Student Senate has taken for granted that we're supposed to be representative of the student body,” Williams said. “So, we take the voices that are heard in that space as the law. I'm really looking forward to really engaging with students and making sure that every student realizes the significance of their voice and realizes that they have a space with Student Senate whether they're a senator or not, whether they're part of [a] committee."
Abdullah Al-Awhad, vice presidential candidate for New Page KU, congratulated the Ad Astra coalition on their win in a statement to the Kansan.
“I congratulate Ad-Astra on winning the elections,” Al-Awhad said. “I wish Sadie Williams and Alessia Roark the best of luck in their mission to advocate for KU students. I’m happy that this race was as far away as possible from the political toxicity that we saw in past years.”
Ad Astra was the first to launch a campaign in early February, and later faced a challenge from write-in campaign New Page KU. Details on both platforms can be found here.