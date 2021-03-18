Student Senators voted to approve Student Body Chief of Staff Addison Henson to serve as the new student body vice president during a full senate meeting Wednesday evening. The election followed Former Student Body Vice President Grant Daily’s resignation Tuesday afternoon.
Student Body President Apramay Mishra started the full senate meeting by commenting on Daily’s resignation and the letter sent by Student Senate’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee last week which said Daily “made openly racist comments, as well as undermined and overburdened women of color - specifically Black women.”
“I would like to start this statement by issuing a formal apology, which has been long overdue, to [Former Student Body President] Tiara Floyd,” Mishra said, regarding comments Daily made during last year’s student body vice presidential debate where he compared working under her administration to “modern-day slavery.”
“[Daily’s] behavior was intolerable and reason enough to ask for his resignation," Mishra said.
Henson vacated her former position as student body chief of staff when she was elected vice president. The chief of staff job will not be filled until applicants for the position can be interviewed and the new chief of staff can be confirmed by the full senate.
Additionally, Henson, who was running as part of the KUnity coalition for student body president, announced she stepped off the ticket Monday.
“On Monday, I actually rescinded my candidacy for this year's election, so this will be my last month and a half in Senate,” Henson said. “My intention as your student body vice president is to do as much as I can to improve this space and codify protections for students in and outside of here and just make sure that we can end on a good note.”
In addition to staffing changes in the executive committee, Hammad Hussain, the chair of the finance committee, resigned. Sam Harder, the vice-chair, will take over as chair until a new one can be elected at the next committee meeting.
“I’m resigning just due to the fact that I have other things in life that have come up,” Hussain said. “I decided to resign about a week ago.”
Following his decision to step down, multiple senators thanked Hussain for his service to the organization.
“Thank you Hammad for all you contribute to Student Senate and all you’ve done this past year,” Henson said.