This year, students in the University of Kansas Department of Aerospace Engineering won multiple titles in two aircraft design competitions, according to an email sent by Aerospace Engineering Professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez.

The competitions they participated in were held by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Vertical Flight Society, Dr. Barrett-Gonzalez said. The groups spent months designing and building models to compete.

“Our students work really hard, are highly competitive and able to put unique aircraft together in ways that beat teams from the ‘big name’ tech schools like MIT, Purdue and Cal Tech,” Barrett-Gonzalez said.

A group of graduate students took first place in AIAA’s Modern Regional Jet Design competition, which is, “the toughest competition in the world for their discipline,” Barrett-Gonzalez said. The jet Dr. Barrett-Gonzalez’s students designed has the capabilities to cut the travel time, carbon footprint, and ticket prices of traditional regional jets down by 15%, the email said.

“After finding out we won, I was very proud of our team and proud to represent KU on the international stage,” said Lendon Jackson, the jet design group’s team leader and a 2021 graduate of KU’s Aerospace Engineering Department, from Frisco, Texas.

“I believe each of our team members learned that working diligently and believing in yourself pays off, so I challenge others to do the same,” Jackson said.

Three other groups also claimed awards, Barrett-Gonzalez said. Two groups got second and third place in AIAA’s Anti-Drone Systems competition by designing a counter-drone, which has the ability to intercept and destroy aggressive drones from sea level to up to 50,000 feet in the sky, the email said.

Another group was awarded first place in VFS’s New Entrant Unmanned Vertical Lift Aircraft for Medical Equipment Distribution Design competition, Barrett-Gonzalez said. They designed a medical quadcopter, dubbed “QuadRocket,” that has the ability to drop medical supplies into small areas, while going as fast as 287 mph, he said.

KU students have won more first, second and third place aerospace design awards in the AIAA competition over the last four decades than any other university in the world, according to a KU article. KU continues to further its lead against other institutions, Barrett-Gonzalez said.

Aerospace engineering students take advantage of the talent spread throughout KU, Barrett-Gonzalez said. His students get help for their designs from many departments across campus, such as Architecture, Design, Visual Art, Paleontology, the School of Business and the School of Law. This collaboration allows students to design models that exceed in all areas, he said.

Another contributor to the success of the KU Aerospace Engineering department is that it is becoming increasingly diverse. There have been more people of color and/or female winners of the AIAA aerospace design award at KU than there have been from any other institution in the nation, Barrett-Gonzalez said.

“We're all about diversity,” Barrett-Gonzalez said.“It's not just the right thing to do, but it gives us the edge.”