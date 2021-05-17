Following three cancelled commencement ceremonies Sunday, Chancellor Douglas Girod invited the Class of 2021 back to campus for a combined ceremony with the Class of 2020 next weekend.
May 23 had been previously scheduled as Commencement weekend for last year’s graduates, as they were not able to celebrate properly due to the pandemic. In an email sent out to campus personnel Monday evening, Girod said that graduates and guests will be able to join a 10:30 a.m. ceremony, that had previously been scheduled to honor the Class of 2020.
“This combined Commencement event will be special in that it will celebrate two separate classes of graduates who share a common bond – that is, they persevered to earn their degrees during a global pandemic,” Girod said.
Tickets are no longer required to attend the ceremony and guests are free to find a seat anywhere in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, keeping social distance in mind. Graduates will have the opportunity to take part in traditions such as walking down the Hill into the stadium.
“We realize not all of our graduates and guests from either class will be able to attend this special Commencement ceremony,” Girod said. “We also recognize this ceremony won’t be the same without all of our graduates here.”
Girod encouraged those who cannot make the ceremony to watch the livestream that will be available on the Commencement website.