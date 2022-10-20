Smoke filled the air in Lawrence Thursday afternoon due to a controlled grass fire at Forbes Field in Shawnee County.
According to a tweet by Douglas County Emergency Management (DCEM), the fire spread several hundred acres.
Though large in scale and affecting different counties miles away, firefighters say the fire is under control, according to FOX 4.
DCEM also tweeted out safety tips to combat the thick haze. They said that N95 masks could protect against smoke inhalation, but other masks or bandanas are not effective.
Health Update (1PM) Smoke from grass fires can cause irritation to eyes & problems with your respiratory system, which can lead to increased coughing, irritated sinuses, difficulty breathing, sore throat, headaches, and fast heartbeats. (1/4 )— Douglas Co. EM (@dgcoem) October 20, 2022