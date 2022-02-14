After a hard fight in the legislature, the Republican-controlled state legislature overruled Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the Ad Astra map, which contained new congressional districts that split Lawrence from the rest of Douglas County, putting it in the 1st district. However, on Monday, lawsuits were filed by a range of groups trying to declare the map unconstitutional.
Two lawsuits have been filed - one by Loud Light and a group of Lawrence residents, and another by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and a group of Wyandotte County residents.
In a press release, Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said the map was biased and rushed.
“This map is the product of a rushed legislative process that ignored the expressed concerns of hundreds of Kansans who spoke out at town halls and during hearings,” Brett said. “It is a brazen attempt to drown the political voices of Black, urban voters in a sea of white, rural voters for partisan gains.”
Loud Light President David Hammet, in an email, said that the map unconstitutionally predetermines the winner of the election.
“The Kansas Constitution declares ‘all political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority.’ The Ad Astra 2 map takes the power of the people and gives it to one political party,” Hammet said. “The map does this by slicing up several communities with surgical precision to dilute their voting strength.”
Elias Law Group did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication. You can read the Loud Light lawsuit here and the ACLU lawsuit here.
The last time that this happened during the 2010 redistricting process, there was also a lawsuit filed. Mark Johnson, a professor at the University of Kansas who was part of a team who sued Kansas in 2012’s round of lawsuits, said that it was likely that the Ad Astra map would be struck down.
“You know, you can't say for sure, one way or the other, but the fact that so many African Americans and Hispanics would be moved out of the third congressional district into the second [congressional] district makes a map very, very, I think vulnerable to a racial gerrymandering claim,” Johnson said. “What it comes down to is whether it is less likely that the minorities, African Americans and Hispanics, will be able to elect candidates of their choice. That's the test. And I think that would be the case.”
Kansas is not the only map currently in the news. Nationally, Alabama’s new congressional lines were in the headlines for being upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court after accusations of gerrymandering. Johnson said that the main difference between Alabama’s and Kansas’s situations were demographics.
“The thing that's different is that the Alabama Federal Court had ordered the state to create a new congressional district. That would be what's called a majority minority district. In other words, the majority of voters in the district are minorities,” Johnson said. “And so essentially, the federal court in Alabama had ordered this state to have two majority minority districts. And that's different from what Kansas is facing. Because if the map were drawn correctly, in other words, it didn't gerrymander in a racial manner, we wouldn't be creating a new district, [we] would essentially be keeping the status quo.”
Despite all this, Johnson said that Kansas’s lines would have to be redrawn to meet the needs of the current population, without suppressing a minority group or dividing common groups of interest. He said that because of population growths in the cities, the lines would have to be redrawn to make the third congressional district smaller - however, that was no excuse for the maps that they did draw.
“What they ought to do is start over again, and come up with maps that are more geographically sensible,” Johnson said. “You don't pull Lawrence and put it into the first congressional district, which doesn't make much sense.”