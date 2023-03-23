During the Finance Council meeting on Wednesday, members of the University of Kansas Mock Trial Team showed up to express their concerns about the fee they would receive under the FY 2024 Line-Item Allocation Bill.
The proposed bill would cut more than half of the team’s budget, from $14,225 to $6,200. Sarah Hammeke, president of the KU Mock Trial team, said that the money was essential for operations.
“We’re not asking for wants here; we’re asking for needs,” Hammeke said.
In an email, Joshua Potraz, former vice president of the KU Mock Trial team , said that the cuts in their budget would diminish the success and the standing of the team.
“If the team is to go to the adequate number of tournaments to be prepared to compete at regional and national levels, it needs a certain amount of funds to even be able to physically complete,” Potraz said. “Thus, the current funding allocated would destroy the program, and KU would no longer be known as the number one Mock Trial program in the region.”
The Mock Trial team used to compete in four tournaments during the first semester and all of the national qualifying tournaments, but since the increase from two teams to five, their current budget can only afford one traveling tournament per team.
“Since Student Senate initially accepted this burden to fund the program, then it must fulfill this burden rather than flee and cower from it for no reason than its internal woes,” Potraz said in an email. “This is not KU Mock Trial’s issue to deal with because it never has been before, it is the Senate itself & if it cannot uphold its promises, then it should provide recourse via other means.”
Student Senate Treasurer Turner Seals said he did not believe these decisions would terminate an organization.
“It wasn't our intent to remove you guys [Mock Trial] as an organization. That's really not our purview. That's not what we want to do,” Seals said.
Seals said that this year, the committee received requests from over 80 applicants adding up to over $200,000 in requests when the committee was only able to allocate $80,000 to the groups.
“We're in a tough situation here,” Seals said.
Seals also said that he saw an overall theme of decreases and unsatisfied requests within the Line-Item Allocation Bill.
“It was an overall theme that no group got what they asked,” Seals said.
In a proposed amendment, Olivia Lara, treasurer of the KU Mock Trial team, presented their idea of removing some of the funding from other groups to help raise the team’s funds.
Originally the Mock Trial team’s idea was to take $3,000 from the Big Event, but Student Body President Sadie Williams proposed to take all of the money from the groups receiving general funding and give that money to Mock Trial.
A total of 36 organizations on the bill were receiving general funding, to which Williams said those groups would receive that $100 the following school year.
The new amendment of the reallocation of the funds would give Mock Trial over $3,600 to fund their needs totaling over $9,000.
The amended bill passed 19-3 with one abstention.
Student Senate’s full assembly will meet on March 31 to take up the Line-Item bill.