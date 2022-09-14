The Underground opened Sept. 8 after being closed due to labor shortages, and students are navigating the new changes.
The Underground, located on the first floor of Wescoe, was finally able to open after three weeks of school, but operations now look a little different. The same food is available, but students must order and pay on a GrubHub tablet or online through the GrubHub app.
The specific model they now use is billed as “GrubHub Ultimate,” and replaces the former grab-and-go system.
“GrubHub Ultimate is an ordering and operating system for dining,” said Bailee Myers, Associate Director of Marketing Program for KU Dining. “KU Dining’s former point of sale system was coming to its end of life, and we have a great partnership with GrubHub, and being able to offer ordering services to students while on campus is a plus.”
The Underground currently has two GrubHub tablet kiosks. The tablets can be confusing to use, and several students have said they have had difficulty scanning their items, adding time. The Underground currently has an employee stationed at the kiosks to assist students, according to Myers, but the process is still lengthy.
“I wish there were more kiosks because having two kiosks at the peak of lunchtime doesn’t make sense,” said Lauren Kim, a sophomore from Junction City studying human biology.
During busy hours, the lines can take anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes to complete checkout.
“Back to school is a busy time for everyone and managing wait times and lines is at the top of our priority," Myers said. “Part of this is a change in technology and behaviors, we are working to get folks accustomed to using the kiosks to manage line issues.”
Other students describe having to walk to class while eating due to the long lines.
“I have encountered long lines which is why I don’t often eat here,” said Zoe Arp, a freshman from Overland Park studying political science. “I have to get to class. The lines make it slower.”
However, some students feel as though the changes have made it easier to order.
“I think it helps minimize traffic and it makes it easier for people to get their food on time and what they want, rather than go to the checkout line, order, then go back again to get your food,” said Manasvi Chennareddy, a freshman from Overland Park studying pre-pharmacy.
Similarly, for some the convenience of being able to order ahead and pick-up has allowed for quicker dining.
“[Ordering] food was pretty easy,” said Colin Weiss, a freshman from Chicago studying psychology. “I just came in and grabbed it and sat down, so it was nice. No matter where I go it's usually pretty quick to get my food or whatever I ordered.”
Students do wish that there were more options for food at The Underground.
“I think they could have more options,” said Chennareddy. “Right now I just see pizza, salads, and Uncrustbable sandwiches. That’s it. They could have more fresh things.”
Another feature of The Underground is being able to order pre-packaged items online picking them up in-store. A student goes to where the item is located at The Underground and is able to take it and go.
This method allows for the business to be more susceptible to theft. However, KU Dining has measures in place to prevent instances from occurring.
“Since staff are present in all locations, including those with kiosks, we hope that reduces theft,” Myers said.