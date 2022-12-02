Alicia Bunyan-Sampson, best known for her blog “Polyamorous Black Girl,” traveled from Toronto to the University of Kansas on Nov. 17 to speak on abuse in polyamory as part of the Emily Taylor Center’s Jana Mackey Distinguished Lecture Series.
“I want people to step away from my talk and be inspired to think about their lives and the things that they’ve allowed to happen.” Bunyan-Sampson said during the lecture.
According to the Emily Taylor Center, Bunyan-Sampson is a registered social worker with over ten years of experience counseling and advocating for women, trans people and nonbinary people who have experienced gender-based violence.
Bunyan-Sampson defines polyamory as a blanket term for any type of relationship that is not monogamous, such as polygamy, swinging or open relationships.
In her lecture titled “Abuse in Polyamory: The Politics of Believability,” Bunyan-Sampson said that polyamorous individuals have almost no safe spaces in which their sexuality is legitimized or accepted. In her and many of her client’s experiences as polyamorous Black women, there are virtually no spaces in which they feel comfortable and supported, Bunyan-Sampson said.
“There are no spaces in my life in the world where overwhelm and distress do not exist. In popular polyamorous spaces, I’m still Black. In polyamorous Black spaces, I’m still a woman. And everywhere else, I am still polyamorous,” Bunyan-Sampson said.
When Bunyan-Sampson began learning about living polyamorously, she found that many scholars failed to take an intersectional approach to polyamory and most books published on polyamory were written by white people and failed to address how race, gender and class changes in how a person may experience polyamory. Bunyan-Sampson is currently writing a book on polyamory that she plans to publish in 2024.
Bunyan-Sampson said that polyamorous relationships are not inherently abusive. However, she also said that systems of oppression that work against polyamorous individuals make abuse within polyamorous relationships more difficult to recognize and make the public less likely to believe polyamorous victims.
In Bunyan-Sampson’s experience, abuse is more difficult for polyamorous people to recognize due to a skewed perception of abuse in polyamorous relationships. Many monogamous individuals believe that abuse is “what you get for being polyamorous,” while many polyamorous individuals dismiss abuse as “growing pains” in polyamory.
In addition to the struggle for polyamorous individuals to recognize abuse in their relationships, it is also extremely difficult to find adequate help. According to Bunyan-Sampson, almost all training for abuse counselors assumes that victims are in monogamous relationships. Additionally, she said there is no available public data on abuse in polyamory in North America.
Bunyan-Sampson believes that the public is less likely to believe polyamorous abuse victims because they are positioned as “socially ugly,” meaning that the public’s perception of them discredits their believability.
According to Bunyan-Sampson, the way to combat these challenges that polyamorous abuse victims face is to fight against mononormativity. She advises campus gender equity organizations such the Emily Taylor Center to broaden their way of thinking about the people they are serving and take the time to learn about polyamory.
“When we start to zoom out and consider a range of experiences, then we can create these comfortable spaces where people that have diverse experiences can feel safer and connected,” Bunyan-Sampson said.
Much of Bunyan-Sampson’s work is spent educating her audience on what abuse can look like in all types of relationships. She suggests that young people know themselves and are educated on abuse tactics before they enter relationships.
Bunyan-Sampson said that when someone is trying to identify an abusive relationship, the best thing to do is to ask oneself the hard questions.
“The easiest, simplest way to get to the heart that something may be wrong is if you ask yourself ‘Whose world am I living in? Is my life getting smaller?’ Bunyan-Sampson said.
According to the Emily Taylor Center, the Jana Mackey Distinguished Lecture Series was established in honor of University of Kansas graduate Jana Mackey, who lost her life to violence perpetrated by her ex-boyfriend. Mackey was known around Kansas for her feminist activism and was active with the Emily Taylor center during her time at the University of Kansas. The lecture series frequently confronts feminist issues such as relationship abuse.
According to Megan Williams, assistant director of the Emily Taylor Center, the lecture series is one of the only events that the Emily Taylor Center sponsors that is specifically about preventing relationship abuse. Williams is also a polyamorous woman and suggested Bunyan-Sampson as she has followed her unique work.
“Especially because I’m a white woman and a feminist, I believe in centering women of color, black women in particular,” Williams said.
Williams has been a resource for learning about polyamory for many students, and she hopes that students understand that the Emily Taylor Center is a space for people who identify as polyamorous and want to feel accepted.