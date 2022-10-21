The University of Kansas’ Alpha Chi Omega hosted Pizza Pie with Alpha Chi, a charity event supporting the fight against domestic violence, on Wednesday. The event raised $6300 for the Willow, a local domestic violence shelter.
Sophomore Anna Cashatt, Alpha Chi Omega’s Vice President of Philanthropy and political communications major from Kansas City, Missouri, believes that the fight against domestic violence is one of the greatest and loneliest fights for women to go through.
“It is really important, and as a chapter, we recognize that women in our communities and on our campus might be going through domestic violence that we would never even realize,” Cashatt said. “It's really important for our chapter's philanthropy to take a stand and raise awareness about such a taboo subject.”
When hosting events to raise community awareness and donations for The Willow House located here in Lawrence, Alpha Chi Omega focuses on educating members within the chapter.
“A lot of things that are normalized in our culture are actually domestic violence warning signs or red flags, so it's really important for us that we educate the women of our chapter so that they are then able to educate their friends, look out for red flags, and help a potentially dangerous situation,” Cashatt said.
Sophomore Emily Brown, a pre-nursing major from Overland Park, said she loves all events hosted by Alpha Chi Omega and how hosting these events and being an active member within her sorority has affected her personally.
“I have known people who have suffered through those events, and it's just really great to know that we can support all women, especially the local domestic violence shelter here, The Willow," Brown said. “It's just so nice that we can know that our money goes directly to our community so we can see the difference it’s making.”
Pizza Pie with Alpha Chi, hosted at the Alpha Chi Omega house, is one of the most successful events that they host. It has the biggest turnout every year and attracts classmates and members of the Greek life community.
Freshman Ethan Danehl, a marketing major from Naperville, Illinois, and active member of Zeta Beta Tau attended the event to show support of the sorority and said that any fraternity or sorority helping each other out is a step forward in the right direction for greek life.
“Not everything about Greek life is just what people think it is. There is a lot of good that we do,” Danehl said. “I know they were supporting a cause for domestic violence, so helping out with them is beneficial for Greek life in of itself.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, visit The Willow’s website or call their 24-hour hotline at (785) 843-3333. All services provided are free and confidential.