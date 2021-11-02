University of Kansas alumna Amber Sellers won the city commissioner primary election on Aug. 3 and will be one of six running for Lawrence City Commissioner on Nov. 2.

After graduating from KU with a bachelor's in sports science and health education, Sellers went back to school to pursue her master's in public administration, focusing on urban administration to develop public policies to help the communities she was serving.

"This was an opportunity for me to really state my claim and make Lawrence my root," Sellers said. "I always enjoyed community engagement, and one of the things I realized is that there was just a wealth of knowledge in that field, and I wanted to know the policy behind it."

Sellers' professional job requires her to be a systems thinker and understand how policies and laws connect and affect different systems, she said.

"Being a member of this community, I really felt like we were missing that element as far as representation of city commissioner," she said. "I felt like I had the skill set to connect different communities, resources and understanding of laws and how that relates to the human experience to help guide better development and implementation of policies. "

Sellers believes there are opportunities to take Lawrence to the next level of being a diverse and inviting place to live.

"Lawrence has always wanted to be on the innovation side of whether its infrastructure, business, engagement, or housing," she said. "I truly believe I have a unique skill set that can really usher in that type of innovation and leadership that [Lawrence] needs as a city commissioner."

Sellers has campaigned on the idea that the community sees her as someone who has unapologetically leading with people first in mind. Sellers has preached that she does not decide without informing and engaging the community.

"People should be able to see themselves within their elected official," Sellers said. "Being a woman of color, being someone who understands the importance of community, the value of diverse opinions, bringing voices to the table that are typically not invited to be there."

Sellers' campaign focuses on educating people on the importance of human infrastructure and its role. She aims to be able to provide the resources people need to feel their best.

"If we don't have systems in place to educate and train people for livable wage jobs, then we are not doing our duty as a city," Sellers said. “We need to provide benefits to individuals for child care, education, access to social services, mental health, and health care because it will affect the community by attracting businesses, but also to people who want to live here."

Throughout Sellers’ campaign, she has grasped support not only within the community, but with outside networks. Seller and her team have been knocking on doors, making phone calls and having small engagements.

"For me, it was about building a campaign where we met people where they were,” she said. "If it was having a conversation in someone's living room, their garage, at their church, we engaged individuals who elected officials have not engaged in a long time."

Sellers encourages students to learn about the candidates running and vote in your local elections and general elections because students have a voice.

Polls for the city commission elections are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 2. Voters can find their polling place online.