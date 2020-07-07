As colleges grapple with how to safely return students amid the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement added another factor Monday universities need to consider — in order for international students to keep their student visas, they have to attend in-person classes.
Under the temporary regulations, international students can’t take a completely online workload and remain in the United States. To stay in the country, students whose universities have gone completely online are forced to make a choice — either return to their home country or transfer to a school that allows in-person instruction.
The new regulation has a more relaxed approach when it comes to hybrid classes. If students can prove they have some in-person instruction through the course, they can take “one class or three credit hours online,” according to a news release from ICE.
The University of Kansas plans to offer in-person, online and hybrid courses for the fall semester, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in an email to international students regarding the new regulations. A combination of all three course types can be considered in-person.
“Yesterday’s federal announcement highlights a particularly delicate balancing act we must navigate,” Bichelmeyer said in the message. “We must address our goal of protecting the health of KU instructors and their loved ones as we also balance the critical education, and in some cases health and financial, needs of our international students.”
Associate Vice Provost for International Affairs Charlie Bankart said KU was both anticipating and planning for the announcement from ICE. International students will have a variety of options to maintain an in-person dimension to their studies, he said.
“We’ll need to be super clear and active with our advising to ensure students all have an enrollment composition that includes in-person dimensions to ensure we remain aligned with ICE,” Bankart said in an email to the Kansan. “KU is well situated to support our international students on this front and I am so glad we did not announce that all classes would be 100% online for the fall term.”
The announcement from ICE comes as institutions are also weighing its stakeholders’ safety, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the United States. Over the past weekend, Douglas County confirmed 103 more cases of the coronavirus — one of its largest increases since the pandemic began. The most recent data indicates there are at least 354 cases of the coronavirus in the county.
It marks a shift in the virus’ spread throughout the county. Previously, Douglas County had low and steady numbers. Even in May, the county went several days without adding new cases.
Hollie Hall, a Ph.D. student from London and president of KU International Grads, said the determination for in-person or online courses is up to individual departments rather than the University as a whole.
“Luckily for me right now, I’m coded in one in-person class, one online class and one hybrid class which means that I should be fine, especially because the School of Education believes a hybrid model would be most successful,” Hall said. “But I’m worried for students in other disciplines who may decide to go fully online.”
Hall said although she understands there are health complications to be had with in-person classes, she hopes departments can understand the importance for international students remaining in the U.S. for their studies.
“I am immunocompromised myself and I understand the risks with trying to force GTAs to teach in person and such,” Hall said. “But as a graduate international student, I don’t have a choice. It’s between me being in the country or not.”
The Association of American Universities, which KU is a part of, called the policy “immensely misguided and deeply cruel to the tens of thousands of international students who come to the United States every year.” It urged the current administration to rescind this policy.
“In particular, the impact on international graduate students and undergraduate students already in the United States will be devastating, causing massive disruptions in their learning and research,” AAU President Mary Sue Coleman wrote in a statement. “This policy change would also have negative economic impacts, because international students spend millions of dollars in our communities every year.”
Student Body President Apramay Mishra said he’s confident that Bichelmeyer would do everything she could to accommodate international students.
“A lot of domestic students don’t realize how much international students sacrifice to come to the U.S. to study,” Mishra said. “The fact that the national government is saying that they don’t want them here, after a lot of students have come here and their lives are here basically … is pretty disappointing.”
KU announced its plan to resume in-person classes for the fall semester on June 15, and released a plan for social distancing last week.