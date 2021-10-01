On-campus dining options at the University of Kansas have been reduced as students return to in-person classes due to a shortage of staff and supply chain problems.
KU Dining started off the fall semester with about half as many employees as they did in the fall semester of 2019, said Jim Schilling, the director of dining services at KU.
“In the fall semester of 2019, which was the last semester that was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, KU Dining had an average of 709 staff [members]. We started this semester with 346 and have increased that as of this morning to 423,” Schilling said. “The food, beverage and hospitality industry nationwide is experiencing the worst staffing crisis in the history of the industry.”
To combat these shortages, KU Dining has made efforts to improve employee conditions.
“We have raised wages for staff across the board and have provided other benefits such as free meals,” Schilling said. “It has certainly had an effect.”
KU Dining is experiencing problems with the supply chain due to staffing shortages in the industry around the country, Schilling said.
“Staffing issues that affect us on the service level affect everyone on the supply chain, all the way to the manufacturers and the harvest of the raw ingredients,” he said. “This has created significant challenges as well in trying to reopen and serve to the fullest extent that we can.”
Due to supply chain issues, some locations have had to limit their menus or close down altogether.
“Some operations are not serving their full menu, and that menu can also vary day to day depending on what the deliveries look like from our vendors,” Schilling said. “Other operations have either reduced or changed hours. So we might have a menu online that we have to alter because we didn’t get enough food from our vendor.”
The Chick-Fil-A location in the Kansas Union has been one location that has closed due to the shortages in staff and supply issues.
“We just don’t have the staff to be able to operate that right now,” Schilling said.
KU students working for KU Dining have felt the effects of these shortages. Madeleine Taylor, a senior English literature and writing major from Frankfort, Kansas, has been an employee of KU Dining for four years.
“I am not just a part of one location now,” she said. “With the dining and staff shortages, I also have had to work down at The Market [at the Kansas Union] even though I originally got hired just to be a barista.”
Students getting food on-campus have noticed the dining operation is understaffed, they said. Jeanne Eckels, a freshman architecture major from Kansas City, Missouri, has felt the effect of shortages in staff.
“I’ve noticed in the resident dining halls like GSP it takes a little bit of time to get the food because it appears to be understaffed,” she said. “When I visited KU last year as a prospective student, I got Chick-Fil-A for lunch. I saw it up and running and I was excited. So when I got to KU this year and saw it was closed, I was a bit disappointed.”
Grace Williams, a freshman pre-nursing student from Overland Park, Kansas, is understanding of these shortages.
“KU Dining is doing the best that they can,” Williams said, “I do understand in the current circumstances that it’s hard to get dining staff and that there are food supply shortages.”
Despite the challenges, Schilling stays optimistic about the present and future of KU dining.
“First and foremost, we are going to make sure that our operations that are attached to residential areas on campus like Daisy Hill, Downs, and GSP-Corbin, absolutely have staff in those locations because students live right there in those locations,” he said. “Moving forward, we constantly update our staffing levels with the intent of ensuring that we have people where we need them so we can make sure those dining halls are open as fully as they can be.”