TOPEKA — The Associated Press called that LaTurner, the Kansas treasurer, won the race against De La Isla, the Topeka mayor at around 10 p.m.
LaTurner addressed supporters outside in his hometown of Galena, Kansas.
In LaTurner’s remarks, he thanked his supporters and spoke about his childhood and faith.
“I will not lose sight of our goal,” LaTurner said. “My kids deserve a country that never forgets our rights come from God and not from the government.”
BREAKING: Republican Jake LaTurner wins election to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. #APracecall at 10:02 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #KSelection— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020
He spoke about his priorities in Congress and about his views on legislation.
“I am going to go to Washington D.C. to make sure we keep the American dream alive for future generations,” he said.
Earlier in the night, De La Isla spoke at the Kansas Democratic Party’s election night watch party in Topeka.
“We are at the night we’ve been waiting for,” De La Isla said.
De La Isla did not speak at the Kansas Democratic Party’s watch party after the Associated Press called the race for LaTurner, but she did put out a statement on Twitter following the news.
“Tonight’s results were not what we were looking for, but I am proud of the campaign that we ran,” De La Isla said. “Now, we will take a breath, and tomorrow we will get back to work.”