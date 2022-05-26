David Jarmolowicz, Associate Professor and Director of Undergraduate Studies for KU’s Department of Applied Behavioral Science, died Sunday, May 22. Jarmolowicz was 45 years old.
Jarmolowicz studied psychology at Western Michigan University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in the field in 2000, before receiving his first master’s degree in 2006 from the University of Maryland. Jarmolowicz would receive his second master’s degree in 2009 from West Virginia University, followed by a doctorate in 2011, also from WVU.
Jarmolowicz would meet his wife, Allison Tetreault, in graduate school at West Virginia, both of whom would work on behavioral science research in their careers.
“There’s nobody who met Dave and didn’t walk away with a smile on their face,” Tetreault said. “It’s who he was - he just radiated positivity.”
Jarmolowicz was deeply involved in research at KU, collaborating across campuses and departments; his wife said he was incredibly proud to work at KU.
“He was very social and loved working with people that loved science as much as he did,” Tetreault said.
Jarmolowicz’s colleague and collaborator Derek Reed said “...we are lucky to have had his influence” in a tweet memorializing Jarmolowicz.
The Department of Applied Behavioral Science also publicly memorialized Jarmolowicz, saying that “Dave left a lasting impression, and the world is worse off without his presence. Our sincerest condolences to his family and those who love him,” in a Facebook post.
Outside of work, Jarmolowicz was a father to two daughters; Tetreault said he was a loving father.
“He absolutely adored his children,” Tetreault said. “He was our glue; he never blinked, he never questioned…it was just what our family needed, and he did it.”
Jarmolowicz was also deeply involved in the martial arts community in Lawrence, helping teach classes as well as taking them at Prime Martial Arts.
“Dr. Jarmolowicz was not only a great leader in the school, but one of the kindest people you could meet,” Prime Martial Arts said in a Facebook post. “He will be greatly missed and always remembered in our hearts.”