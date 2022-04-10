A University of Kansas Crime Alert was issued in response to an armed robbery that took place on West Campus Road Sunday morning.
According to the crime alert, which was sent to all University students, faculty and staff, the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, wearing a goatee or scruff beard and a black hoodie, 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds. The suspect hopped in a car post-robbery and headed west on Stratford Road off campus.
The KU Public Safety Office is encouraging anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 785-864-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.