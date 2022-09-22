As students began their first month of classes at KU, a blue egg rested in a nest at the Ascher Family Plaza with no information other than a date plastered on the egg: “Hatching September 23.”
The mystery of the blue egg in front of the Kansas Memorial Union will be cracked at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the unveiling ceremony of the Ascher Family Plaza’s newest statue.
The unveiling ceremony will commemorate James Ascher Sr, a long-standing supporter of the Union. The event will also officially begin family weekend at KU. Big Jay will make an appearance at the event and refreshments will be available.
The Ascher family will be at the event with remarks about the late Ascher. In addition to the plaza, the Ascher Family have donated significant funds to preserve historical artifacts, nicknamed the “Ascher Family KU Jayhawk and Artifact Collection.”
Representatives from the KU Memorial Union did not respond to requests for comment by publication time.