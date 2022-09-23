Students, faculty and parents crowded outside of the Kansas Memorial Union and into the Ascher Family Plaza at 1:30 p.m. on Friday for the unveiling of the plaza’s newest statue: The Jayhawk Nest.
The Jayhawk Nest was created by Robert Richerson of Icon Artworks and envisioned and donated by the late James J. Ascher, a long-standing supporter of the Kansas Memorial Union. The statue depicts a large Jayhawk presiding over a nest of baby Jayhawks, including the 1926 Jayhawk.
“This continues the dream of Mr. Ascher to build a nest for our Jayhawks. It was inspired by a dream and brought to reality by his generosity,” said Tammara Durham, vice provost for student affairs.
Students were excited for the addition of The Jayhawk Nest to Ascher Family Plaza.
“It’s wonderfully sculpted, and it really brings out the history of all the Jayhawks,” said Sam Van Winkle, an aerospace engineering major from Saint Charles, Mo.
Many students were surprised by the unveiling. Skylar O’Brien, a psychology major from St. Louis, said she was expecting the statue to be one bird, but was pleasantly surprised to see the baby Jayhawks in the nest.
“I was expecting it to just be one bird, but the chicks are so cute,” said O’Brien.
Members of the Ascher family were present at the unveiling ceremony and spoke on the legacy of the late James Ascher at KU. According to Jim Ascher, son of James Ascher, the late Ascher wanted The Jayhawk Nest to represent the younger generations of Jayhawks and bring all six generations of Jayhawk mascots to the Ascher Family Plaza.
“The family has been thrilled to be a part of the nine-year period of working with the union team…and making the union the Jayhawk central of Kansas,” said Jim Ascher. “It’s going to be for the enjoyment of generations of Jayhawks to come.”