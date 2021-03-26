After a series of mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia that left eight dead, including six Asian women, students and staff at the University of Kansas are reflecting on anti-Asian violence in the United States. The rate of hate crimes against Asian Americans has risen significantly in the past year, amid COVID-19 and xenophobic attitudes.
On March 16th, a gunman entered three massage parlors in Atlanta, killing eight. Robert Aaron Long, the shooting suspect, has not yet been charged with a hate crime, but there have been calls to characterize the incident as such.
Honorah Maggio, president of KU’s Asian American Student Union, said she was shocked when she learned of the shooting. However, she acknowledged the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year.
“I feel like when something like that happens to your community that you identify with, you don't know how to react,” Maggio said. “It is a very scary time for people in the Asian community and it has been for awhile. It just feels like you're being attacked, and it also feels like you're basically a target wherever you go.”
Maggio said AASU plans to host a meeting to allow members to process their emotions in the aftermath of these shootings.
“I want to have our general members feel empowered and feel like they're supported, so that they don't have to be powerless,” Maggio said. “With everything else going on, it’s hard to feel like you don't have that time to just sit and reflect.”
Fallon Russell, a sophomore at KU who is half Filipino, said she was shocked when she heard the news. At a press conference held shortly after the shooting, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker said Long had a “bad day,” to which Russell said she thinks the comment diminished the impact of the crime.
“I mean, for me personally, being half Asian and half white, I think I obviously have privilege, to where I don't feel as attacked, as opposed to my friends that are 100% Asian or like my mom,” Russell said. “But it is really sad to see that people have to live in fear like this.”
KU Political Science Professor Don Haider-Markel, who studies groups and extremism, believes that Baker’s comment was irresponsible, and said the shooting exemplifies white supremacy.
“It’s clear that what you have is a young white man who feels privileged enough in his position in society to say, ‘this thing that’s bothering me and tempting me is something that I have the right to remove’ rather than dealing with himself and his own lack of discipline,” Haider-Markel said.
According to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes reported in major cities across the U.S. surged by nearly 150% in 2020. This is assumed to be tied to racist rhetoric surrounding COVID-19, and its origin in China. Haider-Markel said he is not surprised by the surge.
“Whenever we’ve gone through times where some minority group is vilified, say Muslims in post-9/11, there is a significant rise in the amount of hate speech and hate crimes against those groups,” Haider-Markel said. “There’s also the basic idea, that on average we say Asians do pretty well in American society, economically, socially, and therefore they must not face that much discrimination.”
Maggio said it is easy to brush off the struggles of Asian Americans, due to stereotypes like the “model minority.”
“Even though the struggle is different from other minority groups, it doesn't devalue like discrimination that we do have,” Maggio said. “More than ever, I think solidarity [among minority groups] is really important as well.”
On March 18, the KU Office of the Provost issued a statement of support for Asian students and staff at KU, and announced an informal Zoom meeting that was held on March 25th. The event was facilitated by the Asian and Asian American Faculty and Staff Council, International Affairs, DEIB and mental health professionals from Counseling and Psychological Services.
Maggio said she was glad that a space was being created for conversation, but added that there is always more that KU administration could do to elevate voices like those in AASU, especially amid the reorganization of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Maggio also emphasized the importance of checking on one’s friends who are Asian.
“I think this is a very vulnerable time for a lot of people, and I think a lot of support isn't really being shown as much as you would think it would be,” Maggio said.