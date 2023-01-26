On Thursday Jan. 26, acting Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs and University of Kansas alumna Elizabeth Trudeau visited a KU broadcast reporting class. She spoke to the students about her career and the importance of international affairs.
Many of Trudeau’s duties include talking to the media, communicating with foreign governments and traveling around the world.
“You get to represent your country overseas, which is really cool,” Trudeau said. “You help Americans when no one else will, and you also do amazing things like talking to foreign governments.”
Prior to her position as assistant secretary, Trudeau served as the Principal Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She also served as the Department of State’s Director for Press Operations and as a department spokesperson in Washington, DC.
“I've worked for both administrations, and regardless of who's in the White House, you know, the fundamentals of the United States are the same. You know, we are a big, messy, diverse, democratic country with a lot of opinions,” Trudeau said. “And that's good and bad. I think one of the things that are spectacular about representing the United States abroad, is getting the opportunity to really showcase that diversity.
Trudeau’s latest venture covered South Africa, Tanzania, Liberia and Belgium on behalf of the state department. Across the countries she spoke with politicians, journalists and students about media freedom.
“We spoke to governments about media freedom laws and restrictions that they were considering placing on the media. We spoke to journalists on what they're seeing in terms of economic conditions,” Trudeau said. “We believe this, the United States believes press freedom is an absolute need for any country, including our own.”
Trudeau said her time at KU was helpful to her current endeavors.
“I would say the fundamentals that I learned at KU have always served me well,” Trudeau said. “And those are things I've really taken forward.”
One piece of advice Trudeau gives to students is to engage in something that’s both interesting and scary, something that will push the limits.