The KU School of Engineering’s Engineering EXPO, the University of Kansas’ largest student outreach event, drew hundreds of students from around northeast Kansas to explore campus and compete in engineering competitions on Feb. 26 and 27.
Entirely student-run, the expo hosted dozens of Kansas student engineering associations, each with a different activity or demonstration to engage attendees. This year, in line with the expo’s arcade theme, activities included Pac-Man coding mazes and Minecraft-themed composting lessons.
Over 25 student organizations with various engineering focuses came out to introduce children to the multiple facets of engineering. Olivia Romig, a junior from Overland Park studying computer science and a member of Women in Computing, said that the EXPO’s wide array of organizations helps to inform potential students about the depth of engineering.
“It exposes them to a lot of different types of engineering because there’s the very common ones that people think of, like architectural or mechanical, but then they don’t get to really see all the different sides that engineering has to offer,” Romig said.
On the second day of the expo, K-12 schools from surrounding areas were able to bring groups of students to the event. Laura Zwahl, a Topeka Seaman school district elementary gifted teacher, said that she continues to bring her students to the expo because she sees the positive impact on her students and their perspectives of college.
“I have been here before with students, and it was just an amazing experience for them,” Zwahl said. “The fun activities attract them, but I also think just being on the campus and having that experience is inspiring.”
The Engineering Student Council coordinates the Engineering EXPO, and officers each play a unique part in preparing for the event, including advertising, finances and coordinating activities. Micah Borghese, the EXPO’s finance chair, said that the fact that the event is student-led offers participants the unique chance to meet with others closer to them in age and create connections with peers rather than faculty.
“Because the Engineering EXPO is student-led, it allows not only for the chance to have students to explain what they’re passionate about but also network,” Borghese said. “Not only young kids come here, but also high school age kids also come here to learn about the different clubs and activities that the school of engineering has, so peers get to meet with other peers.”
Due to its large scope, the event attracts students from all backgrounds, offering students the chance to experience a field that they may not have had an opportunity to explore otherwise. Tessa Rothwell, a chemical engineering sophomore from Monument, Colo., and the council’s expo activities chair, said that the expo provides underrepresented demographics in engineering a chance to explore the study.
“I think we spend a lot of [time] in the younger ages focusing on reading and writing, and that’s important, but I think specifically people in underrepresented groups in engineering don’t get that exposure to engineering,” Rothwell said. “This is a good way to just see what STEM is in general, and maybe that will inspire them to take classes and then eventually be engineers themselves.”