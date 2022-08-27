Hundreds of people arrived at Lawrence Regional Airport to celebrate Family Fun Day at United Way’s first annual Unite and Take Flight event on Saturday.
Unite and Take Flight signifies the launch of United Way of Douglas County’s 2022-2023 Workplace Campaign. The campaign allows employees to donate a small portion of their paycheck to United Way or to one of the branch’s local agencies.
In the past, the Workplace Campaign launch event was geared towards participating donors and business owners but this year, United Way strived to create an event focused on the community.
In an interview, Ali Dover, director of marketing and resource development at United Way of Douglas County, shared the importance of organizing a community event for the launch of the Workplace Campaign.
“This year, we wanted to build some extra excitement around the Workplace Campaign and build a community event that people remember,” Dover said.
The event had food trucks, snow cones, arts and crafts, face painting and even firetrucks for the children to tour. Various activities including hangar tours and STEM projects encouraged families and children to have fun while also learning about the importance of aviation.
“This is a great way for people to know our airport that’s not advertised as much, and get the students and the kiddos to explore aviation,” Dover said.
Families also had the option to purchase a flight on an airplane or helicopter. Mac Boatright, a volunteer at the event, said in an interview that there were two single-engine airplanes and a twin-engine airplane giving rides, as well as a helicopter.
“A lot of the people that are going up for airplane rides, this is their first airplane ride,” Boatright said. “In particular, on a private, general aviation aircraft. When you’re taking people out (on the airplane), a lot of them are kids. First, they’re nervous and then they come back, and there is just a permanent smile on their face.”
United Way had a total of 19 sponsors for this event, the presenting sponsor being Eurotec Vertical Flight Solutions. Alan Martin, director of maintenance at Eurotec, was giving tours of a helicopter at the event, teaching kids and parents more about aviation.
“We are letting the general public have exposure to the aviation side of Lawrence,” Martin said. “It’s a good time for kids to sit in the helicopter and get exposure and parents get to ask all kinds of questions, and it’s a fun time.”
The pilots donated their planes, fuel and time so that all of the money made from the event would go towards United Way of Douglas County’s grant programming.
“[The money] will either go towards our racial equity grant we give out in the winter or our anti-poverty and stabilization grants we give out in the spring,” Dover said.
United Way hopes this event helped spread awareness about what they do for Douglas County.
“You don’t have to be in a workplace that has a campaign to give to United Way, we also have a volunteer center and, of course, some other United Way programs,” Dover said.
Unite and Take Flight caps off United Way's summer events. However, they have ongoing volunteer activities and events throughout the year.