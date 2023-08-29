Editor's note: Every month, the Kansan has the opportunity to sit down with Student Body President and Vice President for the sake of informing the University of Kansas and Lawrence communities of their plans.
After winning the 2023-2024 Student Body President and Vice President election, Turner Seals and DaNae Estabine have been working to implement many of their platforms onto campus, the biggest being transparency.
Last year Seals and Estabine’s coalition, Ad Astra, built its campaign on four major platforms: infrastructure, student life, transparency and sustainability. This year, the two of them want to create a better understanding of what the Student Senate does and build better relationships on campus.
“Overarching within the Senate, the main goal is just creating transparency, better understanding and just better relationships,” Estabine said.
While class has only been in session for a week, both Seals and Estabine quickly saw the biggest problem on campus; parking. With this rising issue, they will be working on the parking commission to advocate for students and try to resolve the parking issue.
“It's just been a huge issue on campus, whether that's lot 98 or anywhere on campus, so DaNae or I will be on the parking commission,” Seals said.
Estabine said that they are taking small steps on the Student Senate’s website, Instagram page and Youtube channel to make the Senate more understandable and welcoming.
“We're going to create some more how-to videos for students. How to write a bill, how to write a resolution, what's the difference between a bill and a resolution? What are their purposes? What is the student senate? Explaining to them the hierarchy of how things work and how bills get passed, different things like that,” Estabine said.
Over the summer, Seals and Estabine worked with administration and other directors to build the foundation of their administration. This week, they will begin working to implement their plans among the Senate and the student body.
“There was a lot of emailing this summer, we both had internships, but during the in between times we were emailing with different admin. It was more of just working on the foundational things of the Senate. We didn't get started on a lot of platforms,” Estabine said. “We're starting that this week going forward.”
Orientation for Student Senate will be held Aug. 30th and the first full assembly meeting will be Sept. 13.