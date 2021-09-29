Award-winning filmmaker Myron Dewey passed away Sunday at 49 years old in a tragic car accident in Yomba, Nevada. Dewey was an alumnus of the University of Kansas and a firefighting trainer at Haskell Indian Nations University.
Dewey founded Digital Smoke Signals, a media production company that shared live frontline footage during the 2016 protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Dewey worked on KU’s campus in the early to mid-2000s. He returned to KU in November of 2018 to share his viewpoint and skills with students for a Film and Media class.
“His ties to our community here in Lawrence are profound and we know he had so much more to offer,” Interim Vice Provost of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging D.A. Graham said. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
In 2018, Dewey received numerous awards including an Award of Merit by the Department of Film and Media Studies.
Through his work, he helped raise awareness of Indigenous communities and highlighted major issues affecting Indian country.
Dewey also co-directed the award-winning 2017 film Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock, which told the story of the North Dakota Access Pipeline movement. The film told the story of the Native-led peaceful resistance for clean water, the environment and the future of the planet, according to the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University.
Dewey's family and friends are organizing a gofundme to help pay for funeral expenses.