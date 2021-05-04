Award winning poet Alexandra C. Stewart joined University of Kansas students and other audience members from around the world for her first live Zoom poem recital Thursday. Following the performance, Stewart, from Trinidad and Tobago, hosted a two-part virtual poetry workshop exclusive to KU students on Friday.
The event, “In Her Own Words,” was hosted in celebration of National Poetry Month by various KU organizations including Student Senate, Latin American Student Union, African and Caribbean Student Association and Kansas Center for African Studies. Stewart used the two-hour Zoom event to recite seven original poems and answer questions from the audience.
Stewart recalled the first time she ever saw spoken word poetry live, which she described as a “defining experience” in her life. Stewart was 16 years old when she gathered a few of her friends to attend an open mic event at the University of New West Indies at St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago.
“When I went, my first time seeing [spoken poetry live] was also my first time ever performing because I had written my own poem,” Stewart said. “And I was like, well, depending on the vibes, we’ll decide if we go out there and take this leap. But I'd also invited friends on the premise that I was gonna perform, so I couldn't really back out.”
As a beginner, Stewart said she was “just trying to write about stuff,” but as she developed a sense of her poetry, she began to write exclusively about stories and topics that resonated with her.
“I find it very difficult to put pen to paper if I do not care about the topic at all, so I usually like to do a lot of research about things before I write about them,” Stewart said. “I try to really engage with the topic from different sides because there are different perspectives to everything.”
Stewart credited being from the Caribbean, where there is a rich history of storytelling and oral tradition, as playing a huge role in her journey as a poet.
“The things that I'm surrounded by definitely influences my writing,” Stewart said. “The kinds of metaphors that I make would be influenced by the fact that I live close to the sea and the coconut trees that we pass and things that we eat, the things that we talk about, all these things come through my writing.”
Stewart is the first person to win the largest poetry slam in the Caribbean twice. She has taken part in the First Citizens National Poetry Slam ever since she began sharing her poetry in high school. In 2017, the first time Stewart entered the competition, she accidentally entered the adults’ slam, but ultimately placed second. She placed first in the First Citizens National Poetry Slam for the first time in 2019, and in 2020 she became the first person to ever defend that title, according to Newsday.
During her KU Zoom event on Thursday, Stewart's seven poems covered a variety of prevalent issues seen in society today, including racism, mental health, Alzheimer’s, cancer, starving artists, Trinidad and Tobago and being a teenage girl.
Although Stewart primarily focuses on her own skills as a writer, over the last few years, she has developed a passion for teaching students how to write poetry.
“I didn't realize how excited I’d be by the premise of giving someone else the tools to write their own poem, giving someone else the tools to construct their own ideas, and to put their voice into words and, you know, express their own feelings,” Stewart said.
For the last three years, Stewart has traveled to numerous schools, primarily high schools, and guided students in writing about topics she believes they might not otherwise consider.
Unable to travel due to COVID-19, Stewart held two two-hour virtual workshops for KU students on Friday. The first workshop was intended for beginners and concentrated on breaking writer’s block. The second workshop, intended for intermediate writers, concentrated on confronting writing cliches.
“Everyone was enjoying it, because, I mean, Alexandra is just a really personable human overall, so she makes it like very easy to understand and to engage,” said Humberto Gomez, Student Senate director of diversity and inclusion.
Those who missed the performance and are interested in listening to Stewart’s poems can view videos on her Instagram page.